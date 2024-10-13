(Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino began life as United States Men’s National Team manager with a 2-0 friendly win over Panama on Saturday.

Pochettino was taking charge of the Stars and Stripes for the first time since being hired to replace Gregg Berhalter, with this his first match in the dugout since Chelsea‘s 2-1 win over Bournemouth at the end of last season.

Despite limited time with his new players, Pochettino oversaw a comfortable 2-0 win, with goals from AC Milan’s Yunus Musah and talented PSV striker Ricardo Pepi delivering the victory at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium.

The win also ended a run of four games without a victory for the US, whose last victory came by the same scoreline over Bolivia in their first match of the 2024 Copa America back in June.

Mauricio Pochettino reacts to winning start with USMNT

Pochettino is building momentum to guide the United States into the 2026 World Cup, which they will co-host alongside Mexico and Canada.

The former Spurs boss was pleased with what he saw from his new group of players, who will look to make further improvements when they face Mexico in Zapopan on Tuesday.

“After a few days training with the team, I think it’s amazing the way that we were focused and concentrated and tried to follow the plan,” the Argentine said (via BBC Sport) following his first-ever game in international management.

“It was a professional performance. It’s the basis for the first step to start to grow and get better.

“There are many things to improve, to correct, but this is the beginning of a process that has to arrive in 2026 [at the World Cup] in the best condition. I am also happy because we have won, and whenever you win, things are easier to correct and improve.”

