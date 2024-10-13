Chelsea have designed a strict policy to protect 23-year-old star from injuries

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has struggled with persistent injury problems since joining the club from Leicester City in the summer of 2022.

His debut season was marred with knee injuries and the French defender picked up ligament damage last season. However, the French international has now returned to action and he has managed to impress manager Enzo Maresca with his performances.

According to a report from French publication L’Equipe, Maresca has fallen in love with the Chelsea defender and he sees the 23-year-old as a key part of his project going forward. It will be interesting to see if he can help the young defender get over his injury problems and regain top form.

The report states that Chelsea have now designed a special strategy in order to keep the player fit and minimise the workload on him. Apparently, they have a strict policy of playing the defender once a week in order to avoid injuries. The strategy will remain in place until the start of 2025.

Can Wesley Fofana get his career back on track?

Regular game time without too much workload will certainly help the 23-year-old rebuild his fitness and durability. He will look to get his career back on track and establish himself as an indispensable asset for Chelsea now.

Fofana was regarded as a world-class talent when he joined the Blues and it remains to be seen whether he can fulfil his tremendous potential. If he manages to get back to his best, he could be an asset for Chelsea in the long term.

The Blues will be hoping to challenge for major trophies in the coming seasons and they will look to secure Champions League qualification as well. They need quality players in order for that to happen and keeping players like Fofana fit will certainly help their cause.

