Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace Marc Guehi has admitted he found his busy summer ‘tough’ to handle.

After a fine 2023/24 campaign with the Eagles, Guehi commanded a starting berth for England at Euro 2024, helping the Three Lions reach the final where they lost 2-1 to Spain.

But throughout the tournament and the rest of the summer, Guehi also had to handle transfer links to Newcastle United.

Guehi’s future at Selhurst Park often looked in doubt but in the end, Newcastle didn’t come forth with an offer Palace found acceptable. Now, the 24-year-old is being more heavily linked with Liverpool.

Marc Guehi reacts to ‘tough’ summer of internationals and speculation

Upon remaining in south London, Guehi has endured a difficult start to the 2024/25 season with Crystal Palace, who remain winless after seven games, sitting 18th in the Premier League with just three points on the board.

Between the hectic summer, constant speculation surrounding his future and a difficult start to the new campaign, it’s been a lot to take on for Guehi.

“I’d say [it’s been] quite tough not having a pre-season, not having much of a break and going straight back into it,” the former Chelsea centre-back said (via talkSPORT).

“I kind of handled it as best as I can. The Euros was such an amazing experience, but just not quite getting there.

“And since then I’ve just tried to get my head down, tried to get to work [with Newcastle rumours ongoing].

“It’s been a tough start for us at Palace, but I think everyone’s pulling in the right direction to try and get ourselves back to where we want to be.”

Following the international break, Guehi’s Palace travel to Nottingham Forest looking to finally land their first league win of the season.

Top photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images