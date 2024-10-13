Eberechi Eze in action for Crystal Palace (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly still have an interest in the potential transfer of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, whose £60m release clause is still valid.

The England international has shone at Selhurst Park and it’s easy to see him being a hit at a top club, with Man Utd said to be on the lookout for a player of this type.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, with the Italian journalist stating that they have a number of winger targets for 2025, and Eze is one of them, but not necessarily the priority.

Romano also explained that Eze still has a £60m release clause in his contract, so Palace look at real risk of losing the 26-year-old.

Eberechi Eze transfer: Could Man United face competition for the Palace star?

One imagines other clubs will surely enter the race for a talent like Eze soon, with United not necessarily going to be his most tempting option as they continue to struggle to reach their full potential.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are alongside Tottenham and Newcastle suitors for Eze, and there’s perhaps an argument that all of those are a more tempting project than United right now.

Things could change, of course, as it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag will continue as manager, with the Dutch tactician struggling at the moment, but with possible upgrades surely out there to help turn things around.

Eze has plenty of time to assess his options, and it will be interesting to see how this transfer saga pans out, even if it’s a real worry for Palace after they already had to deal with the blow of losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer.

Eze is another quality performer who will be very hard to replace, so Palace might do well to already start planning for how they might reinvest the money from his likely sale.