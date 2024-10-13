New name emerges on five-man Manchester United list of potential Erik ten Hag replacements

Edin Terzic and Carlo Ancelotti (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

A new name has reportedly emerged as a candidate for the Manchester United job as it seems former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic has his admirers at Old Trafford.

The 41-year-old German tactician led Dortmund to the Champions League final last season in what was widely seen as a hugely impressive achievement for an unfancied team without huge investment made in terms of big signings.

Terzic could be a smart option for Man Utd as they’re struggling under Erik ten Hag right now, and it seems he’s alongside the likes of Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter, Thomas Tuchel and Ruud van Nistelrooy as options being considered by the Red Devils, according to the Sun.

Terzic left Dortmund at the end of last season, but one imagines he won’t be out of work for long after the immense potential he showed in his stint with the Bundesliga giants, and it could be that United will end up gambling on him if they decide to part ways with Ten Hag.

Edin Terzic – is he the man for Manchester United?

Terzic looks like a promising manager, but his only job in football management has been at Dortmund, and the pressure and expectations at one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs would be very different.

By contrast, someone like Tuchel has won major trophies at top clubs like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, so is surely better equipped to take on the challenge of getting United back to their best.

Others like Southgate and Potter know the English game well, even if some fans might have their reservations about them, while Van Nistelrooy could be a smart internal appointment as he’s on Ten Hag’s staff right now and has previously shown great potential as PSV Eindhoven manager.

Van Nistelrooy is also a United legend from his playing days, and whilst that shouldn’t necessarily mean he walks into the job, it’s also something that’s worth taking into account as he knows what it takes to be successful with this club.