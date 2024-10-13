Alisson in action for Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea signed the Brazilian attacking sensational Estevao Willian from Palmeiras in a deal worth £51 million.

As per the Guardian, the 17-year-old will join up with his new club next summer and he is expected to develop into a top prospect for the club.

Estevao is highly rated across South America and he has a bright future. With the right guidance, he could fulfil his tremendous potential.

Chelsea need more quality and depth in their attacking unit and Estevao could prove to be a superb long-term investment for them. The Blues will hope that he can establish himself as a key player for the club in the future. They have invested in multiple young players recently.

Meanwhile, Estevao is already a part of the Brazilian national team setup and he has now revealed how his shooting in training left Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker riled up.

Estevao said: “In shooting training, I started to hit all the shots and Alisson got a bit angry. He said he was still warming up, that I should wait a little bit. But I took it a bit seriously and scored many goals [against] him. He took it all in jest, but I hope that next year I can do again against him in [Premier League] matches. We’ll see a lot of each other in England.”

Can Estevao succeed in the Premier League?

Estevao will be hoping for similar success against Alisson when they face each other in the Premier League next season. Alisson has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world since his move to Liverpool and he has been a dependable presence at the back for his side. Regardless of what happened in training, one can expect the Brazilian goalkeeper to be at his absolute best when he is facing opposition attackers in the Premier League.

Similarly, Estevao will be up against adversity in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether he can find the back of the net regularly in the English top flight.

