Brazilian prodigy Estevao Willian is all set to join Chelsea next summer in a deal with around £51 million.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of the finest attacking prospects in South America right now, and he will be expected to develop into a key player for Chelsea in the coming seasons.

Estevao was on the radar of multiple European heavyweights before he opted to join Chelsea, and the player has now revealed why he chose to join the Blues over the other clubs. Estevao claims that he was impressed with Chelsea’s project and their plans for him. Apart from that, he was pleased with the Premier League club’s plans for his family as well.

The 17-year-old feels that Chelsea showed tremendous faith in his ability, and he is now looking to pay them back with his performance in the coming seasons.

Estevao said to the Guardian: “I decided for Chelsea because of their planning. I was very pleased with that. Not just for me, but also for my family. It was the club that believed in me and trusted in my work. I hope I can pay that back.”

Estevao could be a key player for Chelsea

Chelsea need more quality and cutting edge in the final third and the 17-year-old could be an important player for them if he manages to adapt to English football quickly. He has been likened to Lionel Messi because of the stylistic similarities and he is expected to add pace, flair, creativity, and goals to the side.

There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, but he might need some time to adapt to his surroundings before he can truly hit top form and showcase his true worth.

Chelsea have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players, and they will hope to help him fulfil his world-class potential. They have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players in recent seasons.

