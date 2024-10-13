Former Man United midfielder Angel Gomes. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

England needed just 18 minutes to take the lead in their Uefa Nations League match away at Finland on Sunday.

The Three Lions desperately need a result after their shocking 2-1 defeat at home to Greece in midweek, which has thrown their hopes of promotion back to League A into doubt.

After a couple of nervous early passes, England found their rhythm and pushed their hosts further and further back.

They were rewarded in the 18th minute when Manchester City forward Jack Grealish found space inside the box, finishing beyond Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

However, it’s Angel Gomes who perhaps deserves the most credit for the goal.

The former Man Utd youngster — now plying his trade in Ligue 1 with Lille — found space between Finland lines and expertly controlled a Trent Alexander-Arnold pass, before turning and laying it on a plate to Grealish.

Back in the team, back on the scoresheet for Jack Grealish ?? That pass from Angel Gomes needs some love though ?#ITVFootball | #FINENG pic.twitter.com/tY9LFzDz8L — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 13, 2024

Angel Gomes’ ‘sublime’ pass sets up Jack Grealish

Gomes’ contribution to the opening goal did not go unnoticed among pundits, including former England internationals Matthew Upson and Lee Hendrie.

“Well, that’s a very silky move from England! Angel Gomes what a lovely pass from around the corner,” Upson said on BBC Radio 5 Live. “Trent-Alexander-Arnold fires it into him, and the pass that he (Gomes) finds Grealish is absolutely sublime.”

Covering the match in the Sky Sports studio, ex-Aston Villa midfielder Hendrie said: “They’ve turned it around since that cagey start really well. Gomes’ through ball is fantastic to assist Grealish. He got on the half turn and Finland tried to step out.

“Grealish celebrated with his thumb in his mouth to celebrate his new baby. England needed that goal. There’s a great work ethic and movement that I didn’t see against Greece. Jack used his initiative to come inside and earn his goal.”

Top photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images