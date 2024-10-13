Decision made: Ten Hag wants Man United star to leave, transfer will represent enormous loss for MUFC

Harry Maguire could leave Manchester United (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly decided that Harry Maguire is not in his plans and can leave the club for a cut-price fee this January.

Maguire was one of Man Utd’s most expensive signings when he first joined from Leicester City back in 2019, but he’s proven a bit of a disappointment at Old Trafford and could now cost as little as £10million this winter, according to the Daily Star.

The Red Devils have invested a lot in other central defenders under Ten Hag, with Lisandro Martinez joining two years ago, while both Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro were purchased this year, so that leaves little room for Maguire.

The England international seems quite clearly not good enough for this level, so it probably makes sense for United to try to offload him as soon as possible, even if bringing in just £10m for him would represent an enormous loss on what they originally paid to sign him from Leicester.

Harry Maguire transfer: Will anyone sign the Man United flop?

The Daily Star’s report notes that West Ham had an interest in Maguire in the past, though there are no specific suitors named at the moment, so it could be tricky for United to find a buyer.

One imagines Maguire could do a job for a number of Premier League clubs in mid-table or slightly lower, but it’s also fair to say that his time in Manchester won’t have done wonders for his reputation.

Interestingly, the Daily Star also claim that the 31-year-old could stay at the club a bit longer if no one comes in for him this January, as United would be able to trigger a one-year extension to his contract to avoid losing him on a free in summer 2025.

Still, fans will surely hope that a solution can be found for Maguire to leave soon, as that just seems like the best scenario for everyone involved.