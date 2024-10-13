Euro giants on alert as Palace could sell first-team striker in January for cut-price fee

Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace could reportedly be ready to allow Ismaila Sarr to make a surprise move away from the club in this January’s transfer window amid interest from AC Milan.

The Senegal international only joined Palace this summer but surprise reports are already suggesting that he could be allowed to leave Selhurst Park this winter for a reduced fee of just £13m.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Palace, despite Oliver Glasner initially looking like such a superb appointment when he took over last season.

Sarr hasn’t had the desired impact for the Eagles so far, though in fairness it was never going to be easy for the club to replace what Michael Olise gave them in attack, with the Frenchman snapped up by Bayern Munich in the summer after a lengthy saga also linking him with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Ismaila Sarr transfer: Palace winger to move to AC Milan?

Milan are now reported to be keen on Sarr, with the 26-year-old seen as a possible solution for the Italian giants in their attack.

Palace fans will surely have mixed feelings about this surprise report from the Italian press, with some likely to feel that he’s worth keeping for a bit longer, while others might feel it could be smart to cash in on him after such an underwhelming start to life in London.

