Midfield wonderkid wants Chelsea move “soon”, reveals teammate

Kendry Paez will be joining Chelsea in 2025 (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Incoming Chelsea winger Estevao Willian has spoken out on his future teammate Kendry Paez and how keen he is to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Both Estevao and Paez will be Chelsea teammates from next season, with deals already in place for them to join the Blues, and Estevao says he’s spoken to Paez about their future together in the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview with Placar, the Palmeiras and Brazil youngster spoke about a variety of topics ahead of making the move to Chelsea next summer, and one of those was the arrival of Paez at the same time, and whether or not they’ll be able to play together in the same line up.

Chelsea have made a habit of signing some of the best young players in the world under the ownership of Todd Boehly Behdad Eghbali, and fans will no doubt be excited about Estevao and Paez in particular.

It seems the Ecuador international is already itching to get going, judging by what Estevao has said after talking with him recently.

Estevao Willian reveals Kendry Paez is eager for Chelsea transfer

“When we faced each other in the Libertadores, he had already been negotiated and I was working out the details. But, in this last game for the national team (in September), I met him in Ecuador and we had already made arrangements,” Estevao said.

“We talked a lot there. We talked about English, adaptations that will be difficult, but I think we have everything to make it work and it will be a great experience,” he said.

“He came over and asked me how I was feeling. He also said that it was really hard and boring to study English, but that he was learning too. He said he wanted to go there soon, he wanted to have that European experience. I said we’d be there soon.

“I think we can play together. Even though he plays more centrally today and I play more on the wing, I definitely think we can play together and it will be a good, healthy rivalry.”