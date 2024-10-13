“He is a threat” – Liverpool wonderkid steeped in praise after standout senior international performance

Ben Doak in action for Liverpool. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Ben Doak has come in for widespread praise following his performance for Scotland against Croatia.

The Tartan Army fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat in Zagreb, despite taking a 33rd-minute lead through Ryan Christie. Croatia hit back just two minutes later via Eintracht Frankfurt striker Igor Matanovic, while Andrej Kramaric finished the job in the second half.

But amid a gloomy performance, Liverpool youngster Doak — currently on loan in the Championship with Middlesbrough — put in a very promising showing.

The 18-year-old was often forced to feed on scraps, but was still able to complete two of three attempted dribbles, while he was only dispossessed once in his 77 minutes on the field — despite coming up against Man City defender Josko Gvardiol.

Doak also had four touches in the opposition box, played three passes into the final third and chipped in defensively with four recoveries, one tackle and one clearance.

Liverpool star Ben Doak praised in first international start

Doak’s performance in just his third senior cap and first start has caught the eye of one former Scotland international, as well as manager Steve Clarke.

“It’s the willingness to take players on, take pressure off your team, and drag your side up the pitch,” ex-Everton forward James McFadden said on BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound.

“When he gets into the final third, he can’t get it right every time, but he is a threat.

“We mentioned his age and bringing that freshness, you think it’s going to be raw because we’ve not seen a lot of him.

“But he’s making good decisions to hold his position and run in behind and not getting too excited and rushing things.”

Clarke added: “That’s his first start, I’m sure it won’t be his last.”

McFadden concluded: “We all know he’s rapid and often you get players who are really quick but don’t have technical ability.

“But you can see he has got that. His first touch is good, it takes him where he wants to go.

“His final ball, he’s 18 it will come, but he gets himself in really good positions to cause problems.

“There’s development in him but you can see he’s got that quality and awareness as well.”

