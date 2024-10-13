Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona are showing interest in signing the Ghanaian international but the Hammers will only sell him for a fee of around €100 million.

Kudus has been outstanding since his move to the Premier League and he has hit the ground running at West Ham. He is undoubtedly one of the best attackers at the club and it is no surprise that West Ham are demanding a premium for him.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester City are willing to pay that kind of money for him.

Mohammed Kudus would be a quality addition

Liverpool need more depth and quality in the wide areas. Mohamed Salah will be a free agent in the summer of 2025 and he will need to be replaced adequately. The Ghanaian could prove to be a useful acquisition. He will add goals and creativity to the side from the wide areas. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three.

However, the reported asking price seems like a premium and West Ham will have to be more reasonable with their demands.

The likes of Barcelona and Manchester City could use more quality in the wide areas as well. However, they will have to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well and they simply cannot afford to spend around €100 million on Kudus.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old will want to compete at the highest level and join a club capable of winning major trophies. He will certainly hope that the Hammers are more reasonable with their demands in the coming months.

There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join the likes of Liverpool or Manchester City will be quite attractive for him.

