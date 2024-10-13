Liverpool stepping up efforts to land playmaker with a €150 million release clause

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu.

The 23-year-old Turkish international has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past as well but a move did not materialise back then. According to a report from Correio da Manha via TEAMtalk, Liverpool are now stepping up their efforts to sign the 23-year-old midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they decide to submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks.

Recent reports state that Arne Slot wants to sign the player as well.

The 23-year-old midfielder has played under the Liverpool manager Arne Slot during their time together at Feyenoord and the report claims that the midfielder was keen on a reunion with the Dutch manager earlier this summer.

However, he is now focused on the challenge at Benfica and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can lure him away from the Portuguese club.

The midfielder has a €150 million release clause in his contract and it is fair to assume that no club would be willing to pay that kind of money for him. Benfica will have to be more realistic with their demands in order for the move to go through.

Liverpool could use Orkun Kokcu

Liverpool could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park. Kokcu will add goals and creativity to the side from the central areas. The Turkish international has done quite well this season scoring 4 goals and picking up 3 assists in all competitions.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be quite attractive for most players and Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to push for an exit in the coming months.

Liverpool will be hoping to push for major trophies in the coming seasons and they need to improve their squad in order to match up to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City. The 23-year-old midfielder will certainly help them going forward and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done.

Top Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images