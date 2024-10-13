“It’s very, very strange” – Pundit makes worrying observation about Liverpool transfer situation

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah in Liverpool training (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool seem to be in a worrying situation regarding the contracts of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, according to the observations of pundit Paul Robinson.

The former Tottenham, Leeds and England goalkeeper has commented on this potentially significant Liverpool transfer saga, explaining that it’s very rare for the Reds to allow such important players to get so close to being free agents.

As things stand, Liverpool could lose all three of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk on free transfers next summer, in what is surely a disaster that the club absolutely have to do whatever it takes to avoid.

Robinson, however, is concerned that we’re not hearing much about possible progress being made on any of these deals, with there notably being more positive news on Ibrahima Konate recently than on any of the others.

Speaking to Football Insider about it, Robinson said: “The thing that worries me from a Liverpool point of view is that they very rarely let players run into the last year of their deal – at least in recent history.

“It’s very, very strange that they’ve got into this situation with these players.

“You wonder why you’re not hearing that talks are underway when we are hearing about the other players like they are with Konate.

“The other three, you wonder whether those conversations are even taking place. You’d expect that they have, but maybe they haven’t gone quite as well as Konate’s.”

Liverpool transfer emergency unfolding with Reds trio?

Liverpool fans will surely be worried about this current situation that has somehow been allowed to unfold, with little sign of a more positive update being close.

Salah and Van Dijk are not getting any younger of course, but both would prove difficult to replace as they’re still among the finest in the world in their positions.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is at his peak and looks almost completely irreplaceable if he moves to Real Madrid.