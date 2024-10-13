Arne Slot has started well at Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are very keen on signing the Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

The Egyptian has been in exceptional form for the German club and he scored 17 goals and picked up six assists in all competitions/season. The 25-year-old has started the current season in phenomenal form as well, and he has nine goals and six assists to his name in all competitions.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are impressed with his performances in the Bundesliga and they are ready to bring him to the Premier League. The Reds are determined to submit an initial offer of €60 million for the striker and it remains to be seen whether Frankfurt are prepared to accept it.

The Egyptian has the quality to succeed in the Premier League and he could transform Liverpool in the attack. Darwin Nunez has not been able to score goals consistently and his finishing ability leaves a lot to be desired. It seems that Liverpool are looking for a more reliable goalscorer. Marmoush has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in English football, and he could be a key player for Liverpool if he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly.

Omar Marmoush could fancy Premier League move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting and Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The 25-year-old will certainly fancy his chances of joining them. In addition to that, the opportunity to reunite with his compatriot Mohamed Salah at the club level will be an added incentive for the striker.

The player has recently been linked with Arsenal as well.

If the two clubs can agree on a fee, getting the deal across the line should not be difficult for Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether the Reds follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming weeks now.

Top Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images