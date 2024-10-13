7 goals in 10 games: Man City to compete with Liverpool for technically-gifted midfielder

Manchester City FC Liverpool FC news

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov has been linked with a move away from the Ukrainian outfit in recent weeks.

Premier League champions Manchester City are keen on signing the 22-year-old midfielder, but they are not the only ones keen on him. Liverpool remain interested in the player and a report from Football Insider claims that he is likely to cost a premium.

Sudakov is highly rated across Europe and he has a big future ahead of himself. He could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance, and it is no surprise that the Ukrainian outfit are holding out for a substantial amount of money for him.

The 22-year-old is capable of operating as a central midfielder, as well as an attacking midfielder. He is versatile enough to slot into the wide areas as well. Sudakov will add goals and creativity to the side. He has started the current season in fine form, scoring seven goals in 10 appearances across all competitions.

Georgiy Sudakov would improve Man City and Liverpool

Manchester City could certainly use his creativity and technical ability in the final third. The 22-year-old will help share the creative and goalscoring burden in the midfield.

Similarly, Liverpool could use someone like him who can open up opposition defences with his passing, vision, and technical ability. His ability to find the back of the net consistently will be an added bonus as well.

The opportunity to join clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool will be quite attractive for the 22-year-old midfielder, and it would be a major step in his career. He would get to test himself at a higher level and push for major trophies with them. It will be interesting to see where Sudakov ends up. He needs to join a club where he will get ample first-team action.