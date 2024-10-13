Man United looking at 39-year-old manager to revive their fortunes after poor start

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have made a disappointing start to the Premier League season and they languishing in 14th place in the league table.

With just two wins from seven league matches, manager Erik ten Hag is under tremendous pressure and he could be shown the door if the results do not improve drastically.

It will be interesting to see if the Dutch manager can turn things around and convince the club hierarchy to persist with him. In the meantime, Manchester United are already looking at potential alternatives. They have been linked with multiple managers in recent weeks.

As per Fichajes, Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is a target for the Premier League club and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks. The 39-year-old has done an impressive job with the Portuguese club, and he has helped them win two league titles during his time at the club.

Ruben Amorim might fancy Man United job

Amorim was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League at the start of the season as well. However, he ended up staying at Sporting CP. The opportunity to manage Manchester United can be quite attractive for most young managers and the 39-year-old could be tempted to take over at Old Trafford.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have the resources to buy top-class players. They have a talented squad at their disposal as well. Amorim will certainly fancy his chances of winning major trophies with Manchester United in the coming seasons. It remains to be seen whether he is ready to take up the challenge if the opportunity presents itself.

It is evident that Manchester United could do with a fresh start right now. Bringing in the 39-year-old manager could prove to be a wise decision.

Top Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images