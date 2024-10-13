(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Paolo Di Canio believes Jim Ratcliffe and the Manchester United hierarchy should be ‘arrested’ for allowing Scott McTominay to leave the club this summer.

McTominay is a product of the Man Utd youth system and made 255 appearances for the club across all competitions between 2016 and 2024.

The 54-time Scotland international scored 29 goals during that time — including 10 across all competitions last season — helping the Red Devils win FA Cup and EFL Cup titles, while reaching three further major finals.

But despite his excellent form in 2023/24 — which was even rewarded with numerous games wearing the captain’s armband — United took the decision to sell McTominay in the summer.

Napoli was his destination, with the Italian side paying £25.7m for his services (via BBC Sport) in a move that appeared to be motivated by Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

“He was so important for our team, for Manchester United. He was here for over 22 years,” United boss Erik ten Hag said at the time.

“Unfortunately, it’s the rules. We have to discuss the rules when you have to do sales and then, obviously, homegrown players, Academy players, they bring more value. That’s not the right thing to do.”

Man Utd leadership should be ‘arrested’ for McTominay sale

McTominay is already proving very popular in Naples.

Alongside a goal and an assist in the league, the 27-year-old is averaging 1.25 interceptions, 1.56 blocks and 4.06 recoveries per 90 minutes to help his new club sit top of the Serie A table.

United, meanwhile, are in freefall, sitting 14th in the table and without a goal in their last three Premier League matches, leaving Ten Hag under immense pressure.

The Red Devils could really use someone like McTominay right now and Di Canio believes letting him go was a criminal offence from the club’s leadership.

“I would go to those at Manchester United to arrest all the directors, how can you give away McTominay?” the former West Ham and Charlton forward told Italian publication Il Mattino.

Of course, United must carry on without McTominay, picking themselves up to host Brentford following the international break.

