“Won’t happen again” – Man United use Chelsea man as inspiration for new transfer strategy

Manchester United are reportedly happy with two slightly under-the-radar signings that they made this summer as they want to ensure they don’t miss out on talents like Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo again under their new owners INEOS.

The Red Devils recently completed the signings of two wonderkids in the form of Chido Obi-Martin and Sekou Kone, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe keen to ensure that players like Caicedo don’t get away from the club again as they did in the past, according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel.

Caicedo was a notable example of a player Man Utd were alerted to when he was still a youngster and not very well known, but he ended up being rejected in favour of so many of the big-name signings the club made instead, with flops like Casemiro among their recent midfield additions.

Instead, Caicedo went to Brighton and showed what a talent he is, later earning himself a big move to Chelsea, so the chance for United to get him during his peak years is surely now gone.

Moises Caicedo transfer failure to inspire new Man United strategy?

According to Romano, INEOS feel that failures like this ‘won’t happen again’ now that a new structure is in place at Old Trafford, so fans will hope this can eventually lead to improvement on the pitch after a difficult few years and a general decline at the club since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Caicedo is now a star player for Chelsea and it must be frustrating for United fans to think they could have signed him on the cheap a few years ago, with the Ecuador international clearly one of the top midfielders in Europe now.

MUFC fans will no doubt hope that by signing the likes of Obi-Martin and Kone, some work has already started on addressing this issue, and it will be interesting to see what other top young talents head to the club next.