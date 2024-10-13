A general view of the club badge on the side of the West Stand during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on May 11, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have completed a triple swoop for three exciting teenage players, according to reports.

CJ Afumuzor has moved from Portsmouth, Lesecond Yeutembip comes from Charlton Athletic and Leon Mukumbira joins from Peterborough United.

For Afumuzor, the move marks the end of a long process, with the talented midfielder linked with the Magpies since the summer.

Magpies fan page Magpie247 posted an image on Instagram of Afumuzor — who doesn’t turn 15 until October 21st — posing with a Newcastle United shirt, confirming his arrival.

Meanwhile, Yeutembip is a centre-back and won’t turn 15 until January, coming to the North East after impressing with London side Charlton Athletic.

“Huge thanks to my family, especially my mom, and to all the coaches who’ve supported me along the way,” the youngster wrote on social media (via the Chronicle). “All praise to God – now it’s time to get to work!”

Mukumbira is a talented forward who has impressed with Peterborough’s youth system.

“I’d like to say thanks to everyone for getting me to where I am now. Thanks to my mum and my family, and we just thank God,” he said.

Newcastle United continue youth push with triple swoop

The trio coming on board marks the latest step in a big recruitment push at youth level from Newcastle United.

As reported by the Chronicle, the Magpies recently moved their academy to a full-time training model, meaning they can now recruit players nationally across various age groups.

The arrivals of Afumuzor, Yeutembip and Mukumbira come after Sam Alabi from Oldham Athletic, Michael Mills from Port Vale, Sammy Pinnington from Luton Town and Kacey Wooster from Southend United all signed contracts last year.

All of the above will hope to follow in the footsteps of Lewis Miley, who is the latest youngster to emerge from the academy to taste success in the Newcastle first team.

