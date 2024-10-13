Neymar is “coming to play for Arsenal” says Frank Warren in hilarious video

Neymar and Frank Warren (Pictures from TNT Sports/YouTube)

Boxing promoter Frank Warren has joked that Neymar is coming to England to play for Arsenal in an amusing video clip on TNT Sports.

See below as the pair chat at the IBO World Middleweight title fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Kamil Szeremeta, with the Brazilian superstar urged to make the move to north London to join the Gunners.

Warren is a lifelong Arsenal fan and was clearly thrilled to meet Neymar, who has been one of the finest footballers in the world for much of the last decade, even if some fans perhaps wouldn’t take him now after his dip in form and move to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal…

At his peak, Neymar would have been a dream signing for Arsenal, but we can’t see it happening now, unless Warren really has some influence that we’re not aware of!

Neymar playing under Mikel Arteta? We can’t see it…

Even if some players are worth making exceptions for, we’re not sure we could see Neymar, even during his peak years, having the right mentality for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

The Spanish tactician has previously made big calls on players like Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, allowing them to leave when others would surely have fought to keep them.

The pair just didn’t quite have the right mentality for Arteta, and Neymar comes across as a similar personality, even if from a footballing point of view he’s always been superbly gifted and entertaining to watch.

The 32-year-old was a key part of that famous 2014/15 Barcelona side that won the treble, while he went on to enjoy more success at Paris Saint-Germain, even if he was always likely to struggle a bit there simply due to the enormous price tag that brought him to the French capital.

Neymar also has 79 goals for Brazil in total, making him his country’s all-time leading scorer.