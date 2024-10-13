“Everyone knows…” – Striker speaks out on Chelsea transfer deal that was “close” to going through

Samu Omorodion in action for Spain (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Porto striker Samu Omorodion has spoken out on being close to a transfer to Chelsea in the summer, though he believes God ultimately chose for him to make a different move in the end.

Omorodion had been at Atletico Madrid, but it was during a loan spell at Deportivo Alaves that he would have caught the eye of Chelsea and other big clubs, with the talented young Spaniard eventually making the move to Porto instead.

Fabrizio Romano previously spoke to CaughtOffside about how the Omorodion to Chelsea deal collapsed, and the player himself has now also commented on the saga that saw him come ever so close to a move to Stamford Bridge.

It sounds like it was a difficult time for Omorodion, who looks like he could surely have been a fine signing for the Blues after making a strong start to life at Porto this season, including scoring in a thrilling Europa League game against Manchester United.

Samu Omorodion speaks out on failed Chelsea transfer

Speaking to Spanish outlet RTVE, as quoted and translated by the Metro, the 20-year-old said: “I had a very difficult summer.

“We had a really bad time because in the end everyone knows that I was close to signing, but it’s true that if it didn’t happen, it was for a reason, because God didn’t want it.

‘”I’m also very grateful to Porto for giving me the opportunity when things looked at their worst, and I’m very happy with where I am now.

“I’ve left the past behind and now I’m focused on what’s coming to me.”

Chelsea will surely continue to keep an eye on Omorodion’s progress as he looks like a player who surely has it in him to shine in the Premier League at some point in the future, even if things just didn’t work out for him on this occasion.