Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been talked up as an ideal candidate for the West Ham United job amid links with Manchester United as well in recent times.

Frank has shone at Brentford and it’s easy to see the Danish tactician having an impact at a bigger club, even if someone like Man Utd might seem like a bit too much of a step up at the moment.

A recent report from Give Me Sport linked Frank with the United job amid doubts over the struggling Erik ten Hag, but Sky Sports man Dougie Critchley has now talked the 51-year-old up as someone who could be good for the Hammers job, and who would surely consider the opportunity if it were to come along.

Julen Lopetegui replaced David Moyes in the summer, but has started poorly at the London Stadium, so there could be a case for saying that the east Londoners should ditch him for someone more proven in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank to West Ham or Manchester United?

Discussing Frank and the West Ham job, Critchley said: “If he [Lopetegui] was removed from his job, I think Thomas Frank would be a really, really smart appointment.

“Thomas Frank, I would love for him to get a traditional Big Six job as I mentioned with Man United, I think he would do a very effective job there as well.

“It maybe feels like he might have missed the boat now that Ange Postecoglou’s at Spurs, are Man United are going to take a leap to go for Thomas Frank? That would feel very bold given his record is at Brentford really, it’s not any higher than that.

“But I would love to see him get a chance at a club like West Ham because I do think he really deserves it.

“I think if a club like West Ham came to the table for Thomas Frank, I think he would really consider it.”