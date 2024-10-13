Champions League giants have sounded out Arsenal star over potential transfer

Thomas Partey in action for Arsenal against PSG (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Barcelona as he nears the final few months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The experienced Ghana international has been a key player for the Gunners down the years, though he’s not getting any younger and has had his problems with injuries throughout his time in north London.

According to Relevo, the uncertainty over his future has led Barcelona to show an interest in him, with Barca director Deco supposedly already having some contact with the player over this potential move.

Partey might not be the kind of big-name signing that many Barcelona fans will crave, but he’s had a fine career at the highest level and could be a useful and experienced addition to the squad, especially considering that he’s going to be available on a free transfer.

Thomas Partey transfer: Should Arsenal let the midfielder go?

Some Arsenal fans might even be concerned about the prospect of Partey leaving, as the 31-year-old remains a key part of Mikel Arteta’s side when he’s fully fit, with no one else in the squad really offering the same qualities that he does.

There could be a case for letting Partey’s contract run down and for a younger replacement to be brought in, but this would also perhaps be a gamble as players of Partey’s quality don’t come cheap.

Arsenal have already invested a lot in recent midfield signings like Declan Rice and Mikel Merino, so it remains to be seen if they’ll prioritise that area again next summer, especially when there’s surely a case to for focusing on bringing in another striker or perhaps a versatile forward who can also play out wide.

It could end up being the smart move to extend Partey’s contract for at least one more year, but it will be interesting to see if he favours the chance to have a spell at Barcelona in what may well be his final chance to do so before his career ends.