Arsenal switch focus from €30m transfer target to player close to becoming free agent

Alex Meret in Italy training (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly decided to end their transfer interest in Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia and have turned their attention towards Napoli shot-stopper Alex Meret instead.

The Italy international is in the final year of his contract with Napoli, though he has the option to extend his deal by a further year, and the Gunners are looking into the possibility of snapping him up on a free transfer next summer, according to Football Transfers.

Arsenal signed Neto on loan in the summer to come in and serve as a backup to David Raya after the departure of Aaron Ramsdale, and now it seems plans are being put in place for a more long-term backup ‘keeper.

Once Neto’s loan comes to an end, Arsenal will surely still need to address that position and ensure they’re covered in case Raya gets injured, or perhaps even bring in someone who can compete with the Spanish shot-stopper and keep him on his toes.

Alex Meret to Arsenal transfer story emerges

This has led to Meret being linked with Arsenal, with the 27-year-old perhaps looking like someone ideal to come in and give Raya something to think about in terms of keeping his place in Mikel Arteta’s line up.

Neto is not in the same category as someone like Ramsdale was, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that the latter ended up leaving the Emirates Stadium in order to get more playing time at new club Southampton.

It remains to be seen if Meret would also be prepared to come to Arsenal and mostly sit on the bench, but it seems he is at least on the north Londoners’ radar due to his contract situation ahead of next summer.

If possible, it certainly makes more sense for Arsenal to sign a backup ‘keeper on a free instead of spending as much as €30m on someone like Garcia.

That’s how much Garcia would have cost, according to Football Transfers, with personal terms also agreed with the player back in the summer, even if the deal didn’t materialise.