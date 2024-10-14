Reports out Argentina provide Liverpool fans with positive news ahead of Chelsea clash

Liverpool receive Alexis Mac Allister boost (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to be boosted by the availability of Alexis Mac Allister for their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday as the Argentina star is expected to play for his country this week.

The midfielder picked up a groin injury during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace before the international break, which saw him substituted at half-time as a precaution. This raised concerns over his long-term fitness but it did not stop the 25-year-old from joining up with the Argentina squad for their World Cup qualifiers.

The defending champions drew 1-1 with Venezuela last Thursday on a waterlogged pitch but to the relief of Liverpool fans, Mac Allister did not feature in the match.

That could change for the Copa America winners’ game on Tuesday against Bolivia as reports out of Argentina have stated that Mac Allister is set to feature in the clash after showing promising signs in training.

What are reports in Argentina saying about Alexis Mac Allister’s fitness?

Diario Cordoba have stated about the fitness of the 25-year-old: “Good news for Scaloni: he recovers two pillars in the team.

“The two important returns are Cristian Romero, who has already served the suspension date for accumulation of yellow cards and Alexis Mac Allister, who is closely followed, but who responded well to the demand in the first practice.

“The Liverpool midfielder arrived at the training camp with a discomfort that did not allow him to play in Venezuela. However, he has been responding favourably to the demands and, if he does not measure unforeseen events, he will be part of the midfield in place of Giovani Lo Celso or Thiago Almada.”

This has been backed up by TyC Sports who have reported in a similar vein, asserting: “In addition, another soldier that Scaloni recovers is Alexis Mac Allister. The midfielder Liverpool player was carrying a slight discomfort, and he didn’t play against Venezuela but He responded favourably in training on Sunday.

“As a result of those good feelings on Sunday training, he could start, in place of Giovani Lo Celso or Thiago Almada.”

This will come as great news for Liverpool as the Reds should have Mac Allister available for their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

The Argentine star has been a crucial part of Arne Slot’s successful start to life at Anfield and the Dutch coach will be hoping to continue that at the weekend as the Merseyside club sets about establishing themselves as title contedners.