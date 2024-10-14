Former Man United star with €50m release clause in line to replace key man at Liverpool

Liverpool are interested in Alvaro Carreras (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras is reportedly a concrete transfer target for Liverpool as the Reds look to replace Andy Robertson long-term at Anfield.

Several members of the current Liverpool squad are on the wrong side of 30 and over the coming years will need replacing by Arne Slot, despite the success they have brought to the club during the Jurgen Klopp era.

Names such as Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah are coming towards the end of their time at Anfield and it is being reported that the Reds are already lining up a replacement for the Scotland full-back.

According to the Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Liverpool have a strong interest in Benfica’s Carreras and could activate the €50m release clause in the left-back’s contract in 2025.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye of many big clubs with his performances since moving to Portugal in January on loan, before completing a permanent €6m move to Benfica during the summer.

A recent report from O Jogo also claimed that Barcelona and Real Madrid are also monitoring Carreras’ situation, which could be a big problem for other interested parties given his Spanish roots.

Why do Liverpool want Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras?

It is not hard to see why Liverpool would want Carreras as a long-term replacement for Robertson as the left-back ticks most of the boxes. The 21-year-old is young, has experience playing at a good level and is very attack-minded, which is a trait most football clubs would prefer their full-backs to have.

Carreras also has experience in English football having come through Man United’s youth academy. The Spaniard never made his debut for the Red Devils’ first team, however, was a regular for the Manchester club’s U23 side and was named their Player of the Season in 2022.

Man United might have made another transfer blunder when it comes to the defender as Benfica could receive €50m from Liverpool or another big European club for the Spaniard next summer.