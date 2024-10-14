Special clause gives Man United edge over Liverpool in race for potential €20m transfer

Could Erik ten Hag bring Alvaro Carreras back to Manchester United? (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly have the edge over Liverpool in the race for the transfer of Benfica youngster Alvaro Carreras due to having a buy-back clause in his contract.

Carreras was on the books at Man Utd not that long ago, but left the club after not managing to get any playing time, though it seems he’s now impressing with Benfica.

The talented Spanish left-back has been linked with Liverpool by AS, while another recent report from O Jogo claims he also has interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, United might hold the cards here if they decide they want to give Carreras another chance, as Record claim they have the option to buy him back for just €20million.

Alvaro Carreras to Liverpool, or back to Manchester United?

This will be an interesting story to follow if it does turn out that the Red Devils have this clause, as it could be smart business by the club to trigger it even if they don’t have a plan to use the player.

Carreras arguably looks like he could be an upgrade on the inconsistent and injury-prone Luke Shaw at left-back, so perhaps Erik ten Hag and co. will explore this option of adding him to their squad again soon.

However, it could still be a good idea for United to try to take control of Carreras’ future by bringing him back for relatively cheap and potentially then selling him on for a profit if interest from the likes of Barca and Real remains.

This would mean MUFC could prevent the risk of losing Carreras to rivals Liverpool, as it would surely be majorly embarrassing for them if this youngster they let go on the cheap ended up becoming a key player at Anfield.

LFC might, therefore, do well to move quickly to snap the player up while he’s still at Benfica, so this looks like it could develop into quite an intriguing saga in the weeks and months ahead.