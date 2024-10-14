“Position of power” – Major investor’s mind is made up about Spurs vs West Ham decision

Amanda Staveley wants Eddie Howe at Tottenham (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Amanda Staveley appears to have made her decision between investing in Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, according to reports.

Staveley left Newcastle United in the summer after helping a Saudi-backed consortium take over the club in October 2021.

The 51-year-old was a popular figure at St. James’ Park for helping spearhead the club’s rise to the Champions League, as well as reaching the 2022/23 EFL Cup final.

Newcastle endured a tough summer transfer window after Staveley left, missing out on a number of big targets —including Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi.

Since leaving the Magpies, Staveley has been linked with investing in other Premier League clubs.

Tottenham have been the most prominent name in the hat, alongside London rivals West Ham, with the Gold Family’s stake at the London Stadium up for sale.

Spurs or West Ham? Amanda Staveley makes investment decision

Journalist Alan Nixon has revealed his latest update on Staveley’s next investment destination.

While the news isn’t positive for West Ham, Spurs fans will be delighted at the prospect of a big cash injection into their club — with Nixon talking about the potential ramifications in the Tottenham dugout.

“Intriguingly the Tottenham job could come up if Amanda Staveley and her team can get into a position of power,” Nixon said on his Patreon.

“Staveley is a massive supporter of Howe from Newcastle days and he would be top of their wish list if things do not improve for Ange Postecoglou.

“The projected buy-in by Staveley and her money men is taking some time to happen and that project still appears weeks from completion.”

Not that tensions between Tottenham and West Ham need heightening, the two London foes lock horns this weekend when the Premier League returns from the international break.

Spurs are currently ninth with 10 points on the board from seven games, while West Ham are two points further back in 12th.

