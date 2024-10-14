Antony in action for Manchester United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United have decided to let Antony go in the upcoming January transfer window, with the Brazilian winger being eyed up by his former club Ajax, as well as by Premier League duo Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

Antony was highly rated during a successful first spell at Ajax, prompting Man Utd to pay big money to sign him in the summer of 2022, and it seems the Eredivisie giants are open to bringing him back for a second spell, CaughtOffside understands.

It just hasn’t worked out for Antony at all at Old Trafford, and it’s little surprise to now see the Red Devils preparing to part ways with him this winter, with sources telling CaughtOffside that the 24-year-old is available on loan or a permanent transfer.

A loan seems more likely than a sale for now, with United aware that clubs might not be willing to come straight in with a permanent offer for the player after his poor form and lack of regular minutes in recent times.

Antony transfer: Where next for the Man United misfit?

A return to Ajax could make the most sense for Antony to try to revive his career after he enjoyed his time there in the past, but it seems he could also have the chance to stay in the Premier League.

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are both keen to strengthen in attack this January, sources have told CaughtOffside, and it seems Antony is a name they would consider.

It could be that Antony would do well to get away from a big club like United and see if he could do better with less pressure on him at teams like Newcastle or Palace, but one imagines he might also be keen to leave the Premier League after struggling so badly during his time in England.

Antony had interest from Turkish clubs and from La Liga side Real Betis in the summer, but deals never materialised.