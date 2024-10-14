Arsenal medical staff now in contact with national team after new injury emerges

Arsenal have concerns over Gabriel Martinelli (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal have received another injury scare over the weekend as it has emerged that Gabriel Martinelli has picked up a problem in his calf while away with Brazil and that has now prompted the Premier League club to make contact with the national team.

The 23-year-old was spotted wearing tape during a training session with Brazil and is reportedly being accompanied by the team doctor at the Selecao’s hotel.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed the Arsenal star’s issue overnight on Sunday that the winger has been sent for an MRI scan on a right calf problem.

“Gabriel Martinelli complained of pain in his right calf and underwent an MRI on Sunday night which showed a small area of muscle edema in the area,” the CBF said in a statement via The Standard