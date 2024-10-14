Arsenal medical staff now in contact with national team after new injury emerges

Arsenal have received another injury scare over the weekend as it has emerged that Gabriel Martinelli has picked up a problem in his calf while away with Brazil and that has now prompted the Premier League club to make contact with the national team.
The 23-year-old was spotted wearing tape during a training session with Brazil and is reportedly being accompanied by the team doctor at the Selecao’s hotel.
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed the Arsenal star’s issue overnight on Sunday that the winger has been sent for an MRI scan on a right calf problem.
“The athlete continues to undergo physiotherapy treatment under the care of the Brazilian national team’s medical department.”
The report states that Martinelli is due to remain with the Brazil squad for further treatment this week rather than returning to Arsenal early, but it now looks unlikely to play any part in Brazil’s match against Peru on Tuesday night.
Concerned by the welfare of their player, Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal have now made contact with Brazil’s medical staff to understand what has happened to Martinelli and will have concerns upon the return of the Premier League this weekend as the Gunners prepare for a trip to Bournemouth.
Gabriel Martinelli’s injury could be a huge setback for Arsenal
Martinelli has been a crucial player for Arsenal so far this season with the winger starting in every match across all competitions so far – apart from the Gunners’ Carabao Cup demolition of Bolton.
The Brazil star has produced two goals and two assists across 10 matches with the Brazilian netting a crucial goal last time out against Southampton.
His performances throughout the opening part of the 2024/25 campaign are what saw Martinelli recalled to Dorival Junior’s Brazil squad for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru, having been dropped for September meetings with Ecuador and Paraguay after being used only sparingly during the Copa America tournament in the United States over the summer.
Everyone is hoping that the winger’s injury is not too serious as Arsenal could be in bad shape come the weekend as the current international break has already seen Bukayo Saka limp off.