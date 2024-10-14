Former West Ham boss tipped to reject huge job offer amid Crystal Palace links

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 19: David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on May 19, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Chris Sutton believes David Moyes would turn down the Scotland national team job if offered the opportunity.

Moyes has been without a club since leaving West Ham United at the end of last season, replaced by Julen Lopetegui despite winning the Uefa Conference League in 2022/23; the club’s first major trophy since 1980.

West Ham‘s start to life under Lopetegui hasn’t exactly gone to plan, with their 4-1 win over Ipswich Town before the international break just their second Premier League victory of the season.

Given the job he did in his second spell at West Ham, there’s no doubt Moyes would remain an attractive prospect for many Premier League clubs. Indeed, the 61-year-old is reportedly being tracked as a possible replacement for Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace.

David Moyes would reject Scotland, says Sutton

The Scotland job is also one that may become available in the near future, with Steve Clarke under pressure after a run of just one win in their last 15 games across all competitions.

A 2-0 victory over Gibraltar represents their only success during that run, which has seen them lose 10 times — including their last four matches.

Sutton believes Moyes is the ‘standout’ candidate to take to the Hampden dugout should Clarke depart. However, he believes the former Everton and Manchester United manager would reject the opportunity.

“One win in 15 isn’t a good look but the performances are there. That’s probably not comforting to Scottish fans at this moment in time,” former Blackburn Rovers and Celtic striker Sutton told the It’s All Kicking Off podcast (via West Ham Zone).

“The name which stands out if Steve Clarke does go would be David Moyes. Would he be keen to take that job? I’m not sure he would.”

Scotland have one more game remaining in this international break, hosting Portugal in Uefa Nations League A with a win vital to preserve their chances of avoiding relegation.

Top photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images