In-form Tottenham star “starting to understand” the advice Cristiano Ronaldo gave him

Cristiano Ronaldo gave advice to Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Dejan Kulusevski has been one of Tottenham’s top performers this season, and the Swedish international has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s advice has helped him achieve his current level of performance.

The 24-year-old has been a key part of any success Spurs have had this season and although the former Juventus star has only one goal and two assists to his name throughout the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign, Kulusevski has been instrumental in the number ten role for Ange Postecoglu’s team.

Kulusevski’s value carries over to the national team, and the Tottenham talent was part of Sweden’s 2-2 draw with Slovakia in the UEFA Nations League on Friday, whilst wearing the captain’s armband.

The Nordic nation are back in action on Monday night against Estonia and ahead of that game, Kulusevski has unveiled that advice from former Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has helped him achieve his current level of performance.

The duo played together in Turin during the 2020/21 campaign and it seems that the Tottenham star has not forgotten that period in his career.

Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski remembers Cristiano Ronaldo’s advice

Speaking to Fotboll Skanalen, Kulusevski shared what has changed for him mentally this season and has revealed that he is beginning to understand some advice he received from former Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

“To not be satisfied with being good, but to be the best every day,” the 24-year-old said via talkSPORT about what has changed for him this season. “That’s the only thing that matters. As hard as it is to try to be the best.

“I think that you learn over time, that you begin to understand much more about how the world and the brain work. You can’t be 17 and know everything.

“Yes, I always change. I’m starting to get to know my body. When I was younger, I didn’t understand when [Cristiano] Ronaldo told me: ‘You will get to know your body’. Because I didn’t know my body then.

“But now I’m starting to understand my strengths and weaknesses, how I can improve. So I feel like everything is getting easier.

“I know how to train the day before a match, two days before a match, what to do when I’m tired and so on. All the little details that in the end make a big difference.”