31-year-old admits Pep Guardiola was the only reason he stayed at Man City this summer

Man City goalkeeper Ederson has admitted that Pep Guardiola is the reason he remained with the Premier League champions for the 2024/25 campaign after being the subject of a big-money move to Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window.

Al-Nassr were one of the Saudi Pro League teams chasing Ederson ahead of the current season but they saw their sole bid for the 31-year-old rejected as the Manchester club did not deem the offer sufficient enough to part ways with a key member of their squad, reported The Independent.

It was believed that the Brazilian was open to leaving the Premier League champions having already made 341 appearances for Man City since completing a move from Benfica in 2017 and having won it all at the Etihad Stadium, it is not a surprise that Ederson may want a new challenge soon.

The 31-year-old was crucial to Man City picking up all three points against Fulham last time out and speaking to the press after that win, Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Ederson and went on to tell the media what happened regarding the interest of Saudi Arabia in the goalkeeper this summer.

“No, he knew from day one that I didn’t want it [Ederson to leave], we didn’t want it,” the Spanish coach said via City Xtra.

“But the truth, I’m going to tell you; the truth is that the offer didn’t come. The real offer. Because they made an offer but to be, for the keeper, for the team who won four Premier Leagues in a row, has a value, a price. Otherwise, he cannot leave! But if the offer can be gone, maybe he should not be here. This is the truth.”

Ederson admits that Pep Guardiola is the reason he stayed at Man City

It was clear during Guardiola’s last press conference that he wanted Ederson to remain in Manchester for one more season and the Brazilian has now admitted that the Spanish coach played a big role in him staying.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil, the goalkeeper said: “There really was a proposal on the table, something that weighed heavily, because it was an unusual proposal.

“I had countless conversations with Guardiola, and one of them was essential. But from what he told me, the guarantees, the process and the evolution I had with him… All of that was essential for my staying at City.”