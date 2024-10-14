Fabio Paratici to lead operations as Tottenham look to beat rivals Arsenal to sign striker with 26 goals & 9 assists

(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

Despite stepping down from his official role as Tottenham Hotspur’s managing director, Fabio Paratici is reportedly still playing a pivotal role behind the scenes in the club’s transfer operations.

According to Inter Live, Paratici remains involved in helping Spurs pursue key targets, most notably Jonathan David, the highly sought-after Canadian striker from Lille. His expertise and extensive network in European football are proving valuable, even without an official title.

Paratici, who joined the Lilywhites in 2021 as managing director of football, has continued to maintain strong ties with the club even after stepping down from his official duties.

Fabio Paratici to lead operations to sign Jonathan David

David, who currently plays for Lille, is one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe and is expected to attract significant interest in the upcoming transfer window. The 24-year-old striker’s contract is set to expire next summer, making him available on a free transfer, which has caught the attention of several top European clubs.

In Italy, Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan are closely monitoring David’s situation, while clubs abroad, such as Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle, are also said to be interested in securing his signature.

In fact, Romano recently revealed that David’s entourage is already having conversations with several clubs across England, Italy and Spain.

However, Tottenham, with Paratici’s continued influence, are seen as a strong contender to land Jonathan David.

As per the report, the former director is going to lead the operations himself to land the versatile striker. His deep connections and experience in managing high-profile transfers will prove vital as Spurs look to add the prolific striker to their ranks.

David’s outstanding record last season, where he netted 26 goals and provided nine assists in 47 appearances, highlights his talent. He has continued to impress this season, scoring eight goals and contributing two assists in just 13 matches.

Fabio Paratici is responsible for several top signings at Tottenham

Fabio Paratici played a pivotal role in shaping Tottenham’s squad by securing several top signings during his tenure as the club’s Managing Director of Football.

Known for his extensive network and sharp eye for talent, Paratici was instrumental in bringing key players to Spurs, including Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski, and Rodrigo Bentancur.

It has also been reported that he played a key role in helping Spurs beat Bayern Munich to the signing of Romanian defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa in January.