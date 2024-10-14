Arsenal dealt another injury scare as video emerges from star’s international training session

Gabriel Martinelli could be an injury worry for Arsenal

Arsenal may have been dealt yet another injury scare as Gabriel Martinelli has been spotted wearing something on his leg during a training session with the Brazilian national team.

See below as TNT Sports Brasil report on Martinelli appearing to have an issue that could mean he’s a doubt for Brazil’s upcoming game against Peru, with Gunners fans also likely to be concerned about what this could mean for him and his availability when the Premier League gets started again this weekend…

CBF CONFIRMA EDEMA NA PANTURRILHA DIREITA DE MARTINELLI! ??? A confirmação veio agora em comunicado oficial e o atacante vira dúvida pra pegar o Peru! No treino de hoje, ele já estava treinando com uma tape no local do edema. #SeleçãoBrasileira pic.twitter.com/JuazHuGoGz — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) October 14, 2024

Martinelli has been a key player for Arsenal in recent seasons, even if he suffered a bit of a dip in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, with the 23-year-old showing in recent weeks that he’s starting to get back to his best again.

Mikel Arteta certainly won’t want to be without Martinelli for too long, but it doesn’t appear that he’s carrying something that serious or he would surely not be taking part in training at all.

Gabriel Martinelli the latest injury worry for Arsenal?

It’s been a difficult season for Arsenal so far with regards to injuries, as club captain Martin Odegaard is currently out, while summer signing Mikel Merino also missed a decent chunk of the beginning of the campaign.

Ben White has also had some fitness issues at times, while in the longer term, key players like Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey have not been too reliable in terms of being available for the entire season.

Martinelli hasn’t had particularly long-term or recurring injury issues, so that could count in his favour here.

Arteta will need his players available as often as possible in what will surely be a long and challenging season trying to keep up with Manchester City in the title race, whilst also competing for competitions like the Champions League.