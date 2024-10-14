(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing FCSB defender Joyskim Dawa, according to The Mirror, but they will face stiff competition from Leicester City, Everton, and Fulham.

The report claims that scouts from various clubs, including those from England and Europe, were present to watch Dawa’s standout performance during a recent 1-0 win against PAOK.

Despite Leeds’ interest, Fulham are said to be leading the chase, having held talks with Dawa’s agents as recently as last week.

The 28-year-old has a release clause of just £4 million, and FCSB have made it clear they will not stand in the way of a move if the fee is met.

Dawa has been a consistent performer at FCSB, amassing over 100 appearances, scoring 11 goals, and providing 2 assists during his time at the club.

His solid defensive capabilities and aerial presence have drawn attention from clubs in England. Leeds, if serious about signing him, will need to act quickly to beat their rivals to the punch.

Leeds are also interested in Cheikhou Kouyate

Alongside Dawa, Leeds are also exploring the option of signing free agent Cheikhou Kouyate to address their midfield injury crisis.

With key players Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev out injured, Kouyate’s experience could be invaluable for Daniel Farke’s side. The 34-year-old midfielder has previously played for West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest.

Leeds have had a strong start to the season, sitting 5th with 16 points. However, recent injuries and back-to-back draws against Norwich and Sunderland have slowed their momentum.

The Whites will be looking for a win in their upcoming clash against Sheffield United on October 19th to maintain their promotion push.

Stop-gap signings like Kouyate’s could prove to be crucial for the club to address their short-term needs to stop the season from derailing.