According to Football Insider, Patrick Bamford is getting more and more irritated with his playing time and plans to leave Leeds United in summer.

He is one of the Whites’ longest-serving players and was able to establish himself and grow into a vital member at Elland Road. Under Marcelo Bielsa, the forward from Grantham was a fan favorite and instrumental in getting the team back to Premier League.

Despite his contract running through 2026, the report states that the striker is considering leaving the Yorkshire club in the summer as his displeasure at his lack of playing time grows.

The 31-year-old has 191 appearances to his name, managing 60 goals and 22 assists in that time for Leeds United.