Pundit Carlton Palmer has warned Leicester City they will face difficult task of offloading striker Tom Cannon.

The 21-year-old is enjoying his loan spell at Stoke City, scoring four goals so far this season in five games for the Potters.

Palmer thinks Foxes will struggle to sell the young striker because of his current wages at his parent club.

Stoke City and WBA are interested in his services but a permanent sale looks difficult to pull off as things stand.

“Leicester City have made it very, very clear that the talented young footballer Tom Cannon, who has started his loan period with Stoke City exceptionally well, is a player that they want to offload,” Palmer told Football League World.

“They were asking for £10 million for him in the summer, but had no takers.

“I think a problem you have with Tom Cannon is he signed a five-year contract when he signed at the football club, and he’s on big money.

“So it’s not just the case of paying the big £10 million fee, it’s his salary.

“Clubs like West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United, who will be very, very interested in the player, will be looking at, a, if they can afford it, and, b, can he do it in the Premier League?

“Because that’s what they’ll be looking to do by signing a player like Tom Cannon.”