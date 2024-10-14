Bayern Munich are not interested in Liverpool's Alisson Becker (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The future of Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich remains up in the air but should the German leave the Bundesliga outfit, they will not replace him with Liverpool’s Alisson Becker.

The 38-year-old is out of contract at the Allianz Arena at the end of the season and has yet to agree a new deal with Bayern. According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the plan is to keep Neuer in Munich until 2026 with Alexander Nübel being planned as the Bayern captain’s successor.

The German report also stated that Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is not a player the German giants are interested in, which has now been backed up by ESPN, who report that Bayern Munich will not move for the Brazil international in 2025 despite the doubts over Neuer’s future at the club.

Whoever follows the German goalkeeper at Bayern will have huge shoes to fill as Neuer has been in Bavaria since 2011 and has won everything with the Bundesliga giants.

The 38-year-old has played an incredible 529 games for Bayern Munich and he is a player the hierarchy will not want to allow to leave quietly.

Alisson Becker’s time at Liverpool to end soon

With a contract expiring at Anfield in 2027, Alisson’s time at Liverpool is set to end soon and the Reds will likely look to sell the Brazilian during the summer of 2026, when he will be 34 years old.

The goalkeeper has been sensational for the Premier League club since arriving from AS Roma in 2018 and has been pivotal to any success the Merseyside outfit have had over the last six years and remains a key player in Arne Slot’s squad.

However, Liverpool already have Giorgi Mamardashvili signed to replace Alisson long-term at Anfield and with the Georgian shot-stopper arriving next summer, he is likely to do one season behind the Brazilian before taking over in 2026.