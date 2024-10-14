(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi continues, with insider Ian Doyle providing fresh insights into the ongoing saga.

Liverpool came close to signing Zubimendi during the final stages of the summer transfer window, and were even prepared to meet his £51.7 million release clause.

The club had already agreed on personal terms with the 25-year-old midfielder, but the transfer ultimately failed.

Sociedad informed Zubimendi that he would need to trigger the release clause himself, a step he chose not to take, opting instead to remain at his boyhood club.

Following a less-than-ideal start to the season for Real Sociedad, reports emerged suggesting that Zubimendi might be regretting his decision to stay in Spain.

However, the player has publicly stated that he has no regrets about rejecting Liverpool in the summer, as he opened up about his decision to turn them down.

LIverpool insider Ian Doyle makes exciting Martin Zubimendi claim

The Echo’s chief Liverpool reporter has now made an exciting claim, suggesting that the Merseyside club are still very much interested in Zubimendi. He suggested that if the player expresses a desire to leave Real Sociedad in January, the club will make another attempt to sign him.

Speaking on the Blood Red podcast, he said:

“I think if Martin Zubimendi wants to leave Real Sociedad in January, I think Liverpool will try and sign him.”

“We know they’ve got the money for him, otherwise they wouldn’t have approached in the first place.”

Regarding whether there is a deadline on his current release clause, he added that as far as he knows, there is no deadline, so if the player does want a move away, Liverpool will have to go all in and pay the release clause. He added:

“The deadline is his contract basically. So if he fancies it, then I think Liverpool quite clearly will go in for him, because they wanted him. As well as Gravenberch and the rest of them have done – they can’t play all the games!”

Martin Zubimendi: January move unlikely

Despite Doyle’s optimism, a January move seems unlikely. Zubimendi’s deep connection with his boyhood club and the loyalty he feels towards the fans makes a mid-season departure improbable.

Fabrizio Romano also recently stated that it is extremely unlikely that the player will change his mind in January, however, he refused to rule out a move next summer.

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will succeed in signing Zubimendi in the near future. While a January move may not happen, the summer transfer window could present a more viable opportunity for the Merseyside giants to secure their long-term midfield target.