Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to buy tickets, predicted line ups and head-to-head record

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo in action against Chelsea last season (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield this Sunday for what should be an intriguing big six Premier League clash which should also tell us a little more about what we can expect from the title race and this season’s battle for the top four.

Liverpool have started superbly under new manager Arne Slot, who replaced the legendary Jurgen Klopp this summer, while Chelsea are also making progress after a managerial change of their own, with Enzo Maresca impressing after replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

Games between these two clubs are usually a must-watch, and there’s arguably already a lot riding on this one, even if it’s still only early in the season.

Are Slot’s Liverpool the real deal in the title race? This is one of their biggest tests so far, so it could tell us a lot about what to expect from the Reds this season, while a win for Maresca’s men would be quite a statement and perhaps suggest the Blues can’t be ruled out either in the battle with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

How Liverpool could line up against Chelsea

Liverpool have one major concern ahead of the Chelsea game, and that’s with first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, with Caoimhin Kelleher surely the player who’s going to come in instead.

The Republic of Ireland international actually has a good history against Chelsea, though, having won two Carabao Cup finals when starting against them, including scoring a penalty in the shoot-out victory of 2022.

Alisson will be a big loss as he would normally start in the Premier League, but Kelleher is a very capable backup, so LFC will hope this doesn’t hurt them too much, in what is otherwise a squad with a clean bill of health, even if Harvey Elliott remains one other long-term absentee.

Liverpool predicted line up: Kelleher; Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Chelsea’s likely line up to take on Liverpool

Maresca has a lot of squad depth, meaning it can be hard to predict precisely who will start and who will be on the bench for Chelsea, but we’ll give it our best shot.

The likes of Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson have largely all been in pretty consistently good form this season, so must be set to start at Anfield, but it will be interesting to see who gets the nod in the other attacking midfield places out of Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and perhaps even Mykhailo Mudryk.

Chelsea predicted line up: Sanchez; Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Gusto; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson

Liverpool vs Chelsea head to head record

These two teams are among the biggest in England, so they’ve met a lot over the years and decades, with Liverpool slightly edging their London opponents with 86 wins, 65 defeats and 46 draws.

In recent times, it’s undoubtedly still Liverpool with the upper hand, with the Merseyside outfit unbeaten in their last nine meetings against this opposition, though there are a few draws in there, including the wins on penalties in the 2022 Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals.

Going further back, though, Chelsea have still only won this fixture four times in their last 25 attempts – a pretty poor record going all the way back to 2015.

Their last win at Anfield, however, wasn’t that long ago, as Mason Mount scored the winner early on in Thomas Tuchel’s reign as Blues boss.