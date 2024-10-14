Bargain opportunity: Liverpool transfer target could cost just €20million

Arne Slot and Loic Bade (Photos by Carl Recine, Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in Loic Bade, with news of the Reds’ transfer pursuit now spreading to Spain after the exclusive information we received last week.

The 24-year-old has shone during his time in La Liga, and the latest on his future is that Sevilla want at least €20m to let him go, according to a report from Mundo Deportivo.

This is some way below Bade’s release clause, suggesting there could be a fair amount of wiggle room for Liverpool in negotiations over the Frenchman, who represented his country at the Olympics this summer.

It seems clear there’s real potential for a bargain for Liverpool here, which is good news for the Merseyside giants as they could soon need to replace the ageing Virgil van Dijk, who is heading towards the end of his contract.

Van Dijk was a big investment for LFC back in 2018 and he’s given years of outstanding service at Anfield, though losing him for free would be a blow and replacing him won’t be easy.

Loic Bade transfer could be just what Liverpool need

Bade could therefore be ideal for Liverpool, who would do well to bring him in as the long-term partner for Ibrahima Konate at the back, though other names may also be considered.

Goncalo Inacio to Liverpool could be another story to watch as the Sporting Lisbon defender has been on the Merseyside giants’ radar before, and he looks like another player with the potential to be one of the finest in Europe in his position.

Bade may be cheaper, though, and we know Liverpool try to avoid splashing the cash when possible, preferring to be smart and sign bargains when possible.

Sevilla have often had to sell their best players in the past, and it looks like a talent like Bade will surely be another they’ll find it very hard to keep hold of.