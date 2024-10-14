Lucas Paqueta with his West Ham teammates (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta is the subject of some speculation about transfer interest from Real Madrid at the moment after some social media activity from Los Blancos ace Eduardo Camavinga.

According to Brazilian outlet Bola Vip, Camavinga was spotted sharing video clips of Paqueta on social media, suggesting that he’d be keen to see the Brazil international join him at the Bernabeu.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Real Madrid are actually working on this deal, but it will be interesting to keep an eye on the player’s situation as he’s surely someone who’d be good enough to make the step up to a top club like that.

Paqueta was close to leaving West Ham for Flamengo in the summer, though this didn’t go through in the end, while Manchester City have also been linked in the past.

Lucas Paqueta transfer: Could the West Ham star leave for Real Madrid?

West Ham surely won’t want to let a key player like Paqueta go, though it could also be that his future will hinge on the FA investigation into the 27-year-old over his alleged gambling activities.

Paqueta is a joy to watch when he’s fully fit and on his game, but it may well be that he’ll end up landing himself a lengthy suspension, which would surely end any prospect of someone like Real Madrid moving for him.

Bola Vip also note that Paqueta’s fellow countryman Vinicius Junior is a friend of his, so he and Camavinga could perhaps end up being key figures for Real if the Spanish giants do end up pursuing this deal at some point.

Madrid will surely need a long-term replacement for veteran midfield playmaker Luka Modric at some point, and Paqueta could be a decent option to fill that role, even if no one will ever truly replace the Croatian maestro.