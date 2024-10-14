Man City’s Pep Guardiola could land his dream job in 2026

Man City's Pep Guardiola (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

England fans are currently dreaming of Man City manager Pep Guardiola leading their team into the 2026 World Cup but that will not be the case according to a report as the Spanish coach has his eye on another national team role.

There has been a lot of discussion around Guardiola’s future in recent days as the 53-year-old’s contract at Man City expires at the end of the current campaign.

There have been no concrete reports of a new deal being agreed with the legendary coach with the former Barcelona boss recently revealing that he has yet to decide his future beyond the current campaign.

Speaking about this to Che Tempo Che Fa, the Spaniard said via Fabrizio Romano: “Let’s see on my future.

“I still need to reflect and decide what I want to do.”

The Man City coach may stay with the Premier League champions for longer but should he part ways with the Manchester club, many will be queueing up for his services. One of those will be the English FA but according to The Daily Star’s Jeremy Cross, the Three Lions are set for disappointment.

According to the report, Guardiola has a long-held ambition to manage Brazil someday and that may present itself in 2026.

The current Brazilian coach is Dorival Junior, who was appointed at the start of 2024 after interim boss Fernando Diniz was sacked. The Selecao are experiencing hard times and as things currently stand, will not be a contender at the 2026 World Cup.

It remains uncertain who will be in charge for that major tournament but by the time it comes around, Guardiola will be lying in wait as he will have left Man City by then and will have had a little break.

The Star states that the legendary coach still craves the daily interaction with players on the training ground that club football offers, however, he would make an exception if the Brazilian FA came calling.

This is a scenario that could certainly play out and if Guardiola’s feelings regarding the Brazil job are true, then this is a blow to the English FA and the other suitors.