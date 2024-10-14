Man City’s Pep Guardiola has not ruled out becoming England’s next manager

Pep Guardiola has commented on England rumours (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Man City’s Pep Guardiola has not ruled out becoming the next manager of England as Lee Carsley’s time as interim head coach of the Three Lions is set to come to an end.

The position has been vacant since Gareth Southgate left the role during the summer following England’s defeat to Spain in the final of Euro 2024, which allowed the FA to hand the job over to Carsley temporarily for the UEFA Nations League campaign.

The 50-year-old’s time overseeing the England national team is set to come to an end in November and ahead of the Three Lions’ 3-1 win over Finland on Sunday, it was reported by The Telegraph that the Carsley does not want to coach the national team long-term.

The former Everton star has directly informed the FA of his wishes and hinted as such during his press conference ahead of the Finland match.

“I don’t see this as an audition. I have got three more games left,” the former Everton star told the press via The Telegraph.

This will require the FA to find a new coach ahead of 2025 and Man City’s Pep Guardiola would be their dream, although he won’t be available until the end of the current campaign.

Man City’s Pep Guardiola has not ruled out the England job

Guardiola’s contract with Man City expires at the end of the 2024/25 campaign and it remains unclear if he will sign a new deal.

Speaking about this to Che Tempo Che Fa, the Spanish coach said via Fabrizio Romano: “Let’s see on my future.

“I still need to reflect and decide what I want to do.”

With the 2026 World Cup being the next major tournament for England, the role of manager could excite Guardiola as it will also give him a break from the day-to-day of club football. The Spanish coach did not rule that possibility out during his interview, stating that nothing has been decided yet.

“It’s not true. I’m Manchester City manager,” Guardiola said via Fabrizio Romano when asked if the England job is his next role in football. “I’ve not decided anything, everything can happen. So I don’t know.”

This would be an appointment that would have everyone associated with English football excited but it is clear that Guardiola is fully focused on his role as Man City manager at present.