Man United weighing up candidate for England job to replace Erik ten Hag

Man United are considering a move for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe should the Manchester club part ways with Erik ten Hag in the coming weeks.

The Dutch coach is under severe pressure to keep his job at Old Trafford after overseeing the two worst starts in the Red Devils’ Premier League history during the last two seasons. United currently sit 14th in the league table having won just two of their opening seven matches and have also failed to secure three points in their two Europa League games.

The hierarchy at the English giants have decided to stick with Ten Hag throughout the international break but if results continue the way they have been going, a change will need to be made.

Should Erik ten Hag lose his job, GiveMeSport reports that Man United would consider Howe to take over at Old Trafford following the work he has done at Newcastle since 2021.

The English coach is a man the Manchester club’s new sporting director, Dan Ashworth, knows well from their time at St James’ Park but the Red Devils would have their work cut out trying to lure the 46-year-old away from Tyneside mid-season.

The two clubs do not have the best of relationships after this summer’s events as Man United ruffled feathers up in Newcastle with the way they pursued Ashworth.

Newcastle’s Eddie Howe is also in contention for the England job

Should Man United successfully bring Howe to Old Trafford that would be another blow for England as the Newcastle boss is on the FA’s list to become the next permanent manager of the Three Lions.

Lee Carsley is expected to leave the role once the UEFA Nations League campaign concludes and there is no obvious candidate to take over from the 50-year-old.

Howe would be a great choice but just like Man United, the FA will find it difficult negotiating with Newcastle to allow their manager to leave before the campaign reaches its end.