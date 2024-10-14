Eddie Howe ready to part ways with Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United will allow Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson to leave the Premier League club at the end of the season when their contracts expire at St James’ Park.

This summer was not a good one for the Magpies as they did not strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad as much as they would have liked but the biggest thing for the Tyneside club was keeping their best players.

Newcastle achieved this amid Liverpool’s interest in Anthony Gordon and the the Premier League outfit even managed to agree a new contract with the English winger, which has yet to be officially confirmed as the final details continue to be worked on.

This is a big deal for Eddie Howe and in 2025, the English coach will see some of his important stars depart.

Sean Longstaff, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn, all have contracts set to expire at the end of the season and it has already been decided that two of these will leave.

According to The Shields Gazette, Trippier and Wilson, who will be 34 and 33 by the end of the season, are unlikely to receive new contracts, which will put an end to their time at Newcastle. Both have been key members of Howe’s dressing room since he has been at the club and the duo are also favourites amongst the St James’ Park faithful.

However, given the circumstances, Newcastle are making the right decision.

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson set to leave Newcastle

Both players’ ages alone are a good enough reason for Newcastle to move on from the duo but there are also other factors behind the decision.

Trippier has been out of form for the majority of 2024 and Tino Livramento is already waiting to take his place in Howe’s starting 11. As for Wilson, the striker has missed the entire 2024/25 campaign so far with a back injury and the Englishman is a player known to be prone to setbacks.

It will be hard for fans of the club to say bye to the English duo, but it is something that needs to be done in order for Newcastle to reach the levels they are aiming for.