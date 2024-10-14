“One I’ve heard” – Insider says Newcastle United have already lined up first January transfer move

Almiron has endured a frustrating start to the new season with Newcastle. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are preparing to sell Miguel Almiron this January in a bid to raise transfer funds, according to former Premier League scout Mick Brown.

Almiron has proven himself a valuable player for the Magpies over the years, notching 30 goals and 12 assists in 214 appearances across all competitions and becoming popular among supporters for his relentless work rate.

However, the Paraguay international — who arrived at St. James’ Park from Atlanta United in January 2019 — has fallen out of favour this season.

Almiron has played just 30 minutes in the Premier League across three substitute appearances, with his only starts coming in EFL Cup wins against Nottingham Forest and AFC Wimbledon.

Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes have been Eddie Howe’s preferred options on the right, while Anthony Gordon is the star man on the left.

Newcastle preparing to sell Miguel Almiron

Newcastle endured a frustrating summer window, missing out on a number of key targets — including England centre-back Marc Guehi.

With that in mind, the Magpies are going to need money to spend in January if they’re to sustain a challenge on the European places and an extended cup run.

Former Man Utd, Sunderland and West Ham scout Brown believes Almiron will be among those sold in order to raise the necessary funds for significant arrivals.

“Yes, that’s one I’ve heard they’re looking to do and get a deal done,” Brown told Football Insider of Almiron, whose contract at Newcastle runs until the summer of 2026.

“He doesn’t feature regularly in their team any more, under Eddie Howe.

“He was always a bit of a bright space and he looks electric at times but he’s not consistent or efficient enough to play regularly at the top level.

“Now they’ve made the decision to move him on.

“They’ve got people already that can cover for him, but any fee they do get for him will likely be reinvested in that position.

“That right-hand side is certainly a concern of theirs and they’ll look to bring in money from Almiron’s sale to avoid those financial regulations.

“Letting Almiron leave will free up that money to spend in January.”